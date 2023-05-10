ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Ariya D. Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on May 22 for an alleged crime of violating a court-ordered release condition.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Brandon Rodd, 25, of Orleans, was charged on May 7 with leaving the scene of an accident following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 5A and Newark Street in Burke. He was cited to appear on July 10 in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer the charge. Anyone that may have witnessed this 6:48 a.m. crash or has information about it is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680.
— — —
Troopers are also seeking information about another May 7 incident in which they found evidence of the First Baptist Church, 1115 Scott Highway in Groton, being struck by gunshots. No persons were hurt, and the evidence at the scene suggested possible target shooting. VSP is requesting that any information regarding anyone who uses the stump dump for target practice be called into the St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
— — —
Dustin Sheltra, 27, of Charleston, was charged on May 8 in Lyndon with possession of cocaine and four counts of violating conditions of release. He is cited to appear on the charges on May 15 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VERMONT STATE POLICE
Tyler Pion, 33, of Westmore, was arrested in Bristol on Tuesday after reportedly being involved in a car crash on Rt. 116. Police reported that Pion was erratically driving a 2008 Subaru Outback when he crashed just before noon on Tuesday. Investigating troopers say Pion was driving under the influence of drugs. He was cited to appear in Addison Superior Court on Aug. 14 and answer to charges of DUI drugs, negligent operation and violations of release conditions.
— — —
Shan McGlynn, 49, an inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, is accused of lying to police when he allegedly said a prison guard assaulted him. Trooper Jason Danielsen reported that he investigated McGlynn’s claim of assault and found it was a false accusation. McGlynn is scheduled for arraignment in Orleans Superior Court on June 27.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Damien Emerson, 23, of Derby, was cited for multiple crimes following an investigation into a burglary at a Derby home on March 20. He is accused of entering a vehicle outside the home at 2477 Rt. 5, finding the house key and using it to gain entry into the house. The resident was inside the home and asleep at the time. Sgt. Richard Wells says that Emerson stole a debit card and two personal checks. He also is accused of taking the car keys and driving off in the resident’s vehicle. Sgt. Wells reported that Emerson used the debit card at multiple locations. He is facing charges of burglary, false pretenses, and aggravated operation without the owner’s consent. He was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on May 30.
— — —
After allegedly admitting to retail theft on April 6 at the Derby Walmart, Ryan John, 30, of Newport City, was cited to answer the charge on May 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— — —
Jason Inkel, 18, of Albany, was charged on April 26 in Orleans with DUI and cited to answer the charge on June 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
