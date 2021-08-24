Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Robert Stamps, 51, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear Oct. 18 in Caledonia Superior Court on the charge of violation of conditions of release, and DUI #1 (influence), following an Aug. 12 arrest on Pleasant St.
VSP — DERBY
Police are seeking information about the theft of a 2017, red and white Honda CRF250 motorbike stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 6 a.m. Aug. 24 on Rt. 111 in Derby. The owner, Ryan Moore, advised the motorbike had been placed out for sale in the morning of Aug. 21, had been secured with a cable and lock, and the offender(s) cut the cable prior to stealing the bike. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
Police responded Aug. 22 to a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Coventry. They determined that the operator, Andre Laramee, 69, of Coventry, went off the roadway, colliding with a tree. He was transported to North Country Hospital for minor injuries.
On Aug. 22, a vehicle operated by Aretha Manigault, 54, of Newport struck several guard wires/posts along the west side shoulder of the Exit 26 off-ramp, southbound on I-91 in Barton. There were no injuries.
Tod Morin, 55, of Lowell was charged with aggravated domestic assault, and reckless endangerment as a result of an Aug. 20 incident on Rt. 100 in Lowell in which police allege that during a verbal dispute with a family member, Morin shifted a vehicle from the passenger seat, causing it to crash into a nearby yard. Parties involved advised the vehicle was traveling at approximately 70 mph when Morin shifted it. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail, and was cited to be in Orleans Court Aug. 23.
