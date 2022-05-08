VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Robert T. Mason, 25, of Lyndonville, was charged May 6 with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He’ll answer the charges May 16 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
—————
Shari Hitman, 36, no address, was charged May 6 with disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief, and cited into Caledonia County Court May 23 on the allegations.
VSP — DERBY
Henri Cyr, 28, of Barton, was cited to appear May 24 in Orleans County Court on a charge of DUI filed May 7 at the intersection of routes 5 and 58, and Telephone Road in Orleans.
—————
Troopers are seeking information about a theft that occurred May 7 at 1171 Lyon Rd. in Holland. A Husqvarna YTH18542 riding lawn mower and a small Husqvarna chainsaw were allegedly stolen from a shed at that address. Anyone with information should call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
—————
Two motorists were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, the result of a May 6 two-vehicle accident on Crawford Road in Derby. Police said a vehicle operated by Timothy Ingalls, 65, of Newport, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a turn and struck a vehicle being operated by a juvenile. Both vehicles had front-end damage and were towed from the scene.
—————
A two-vehicle accident May 6, near Maple Hill Road in Barton, damaged the front ends of both cars. Police say a vehicle operated by Maureen Gonyaw, 63, of Barton, failed to yield the right of way when making a turn out of her driveway and onto Maple Hill Road, causing a vehicle operated by Asian Morris, 18, of Barton, to crash into her. Morris’ vehicle was towed from the scene.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Derek Dawson, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court on a charge of violation of conditions of release filed May 1.
On May 6, Dawson was arrested without incident at a Concord Avenue location due to an active warrant out of Caledonia County Superior Court, and lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility (NRCF) in St. Johnsbury, on $100 bail.
—————
Joseph Ellis, 38, of Montpelier, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on charges, filed May 6 on River Road in St. Johnsbury, of violation of conditions of release x3 and license required. He’ll appear in court on June 27.
—————
Natasha Long, 32, and Carlos Perez, 30, both of St. Johnsbury, were charged on May 5 with unlawful trespass and cited to face the charge June 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—————
Janet Wentworth, 41, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested May 8 on a warrant, and is due in court on the charge May 9.
