On June 22 at approximately 6:20 p.m., VSP received a call that family members were engaged in a verbal and physical altercation at Harvey’s Lake beach in Barnet. After investigation, it was determined that Matthew Hallock, 30, of Groton, and Harold Hallock Jr., 32, of Barre, who are brothers, engaged in a verbal altercation, yelling threats and profanities at each other. They both then physically assaulted each other, both suffering injuries. These events were committed in front of children. Both parties were cited into Caledonia Superior Criminal Court on July 26 to answer to the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and offense committed in the presence of a child.

Matthew Laplant, 35, no address, was charged on June 29 with negligent operation. It stemmed from a May 6 incident at the intersection of South Wheelock Rd. and Cold Hill Rd. in Lyndon. Police said he refused to give his name or date of birth and left the scene without identifying himself, operating his vehicle in a negligent manner. Laplant was located on June 29, and was found to have two active warrants out of Caledonia County. He was cited to appear Aug. 23 in Caledonia Criminal Court on the charges of negligent operation and DLS.

Raven Clifford, 28, of Lyndon was charged June 29 with DUI after troopers say they observed a vehicle swerving on the roadway on Main St. in Lyndon. She’ll answer the charge on July 19 in Caledonia County Court.

On June 20, Marcus Dunleavey, 46, of Sutton was cited into Caledonia Superior Criminal Court on Aug. 16 to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release.

Ashley Staib, 25, of Craftsbury was placed under arrest on June 27 after troopers responded to a report of a dispute on the roadway near South Beach at Lake Willoughby on Rt. 5A in Westmore. She was later released with a criminal citation to appear July 6 in Orleans County Court to answer to the charge of DUI.

