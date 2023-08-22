Police Logs

Antino Pepper, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on August 21 on Railroad Street on an active warrant for failure to appear in court on August 7. After being processed on the warrant at the PD, he was taken across the street to the courthouse, where he was released.
HARDWICK POLICE
Only minor injuries were reported, and EMS was not needed at the August 21 scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Main Street and Stannard Mountain Road. A vehicle operated by Dale Vantour, 60, of Greensboro Bend, turned left onto Main Street from East Main and didn’t see the other car operated by Alison Gulka, 35, of Walden. Vantour’s vehicle hit Gulka’s in the driver’s side doors. Gulka had three children in the car with her. Police said Vantour failed to yield the right of way.
VSP — DERBY
All three vehicles could be driven away after an August 18 collision on Route 5 in Derby. Police say the crash occurred at the lights near the I-91 NB access ramps. All three vehicles stopped waiting for the light to turn green, and when the light turned green, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Rice, 36, of Manchester, N.H., started moving forward and hit a vehicle operated by Joelle Mayfield, 37, of Derby. Mayfield’s vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle used by Mark Wood, 41, of Derby. All vehicles sustained minor damage but were able to be driven away. Rice was ticketed for Starting Parked Vehicles.
NHSP — TROOP F
Jacob E. Marshall, 31, of Stratford, was arrested Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 in Stratford on warrants.
— — —
Chad Blais, 50, of Berlin, was arrested on Aug. 8 for burglary and criminal trespass in Stark.
— — —
Michael Gregory, 68, of Jefferson, was arrested Aug. 10 in Carroll for driving under the influence.
— — —
Eric Berry, 36, of Lunenburg, was arrested on Aug. 11 in Carroll for driving under the influence.
— — —
Dennis Benoit, 57, of Lancaster, was arrested on Aug. 13 in Dalton for driving after suspension.
_ _ _ _ _
John Joseph Grady, 33, of Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 13 for aggravated driving under the influence (at more than 30 mph above the posted speed limit), driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding 25 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less, and riding a motorcycle without a motorcycle license.
