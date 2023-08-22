Police Logs
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Antino Pepper, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on August 21 on Railroad Street on an active warrant for failure to appear in court on August 7. After being processed on the warrant at the PD, he was taken across the street to the courthouse, where he was released.

