Police Logs

A set of keys appearing to be house keys were found on February 10 in the Main Street area of St. Johnsbury. The owner may claim them at the police station.
Natasha Long, 33, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 9 at Family Dollar in St. Johnsbury with counterfeiting paper money, false pretenses, petit larceny, retail theft and unlawful trespass. She’s cited to answer the charges on March 20 in Caledonia County Court.
Imani Page, 28, of St. Johnsbury was served a warrant on February 9 to be in Caledonia Superior Court on February 13 on a charge of failing to appear for an arraignment.
After allegedly fighting all night with a male at 10 Eastern Avenue (now known as 369 Railroad Street), Morgan Clark, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 11 with first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon after police were dispatched to the location at 5:30 a.m. Clark allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the head and cut him with a knife, police said. She was taken into custody and ordered held on $5,000 bail.
Chadd Knowles, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was due in Caledonia Court on February 13 on an active arrest warrant after being taken into custody on February 10 on Railroad Street.
George Phelps, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 8 with ATM/credit card fraud and petit larceny after police received a complaint from victim Dani Frilette, 42, of Littleton, N.H. Phelps will face arraignment in this matter on May 22 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Stephen MacNevins, 42, of St. Johnsbury was lodged on $100 bail at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on an active arrest warrant on February 12 on Pearl Street.
VSP — DERBY
Ronald Carter Jr., 50, of Derby was scheduled into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 10 after allegedly causing pain and/or injury to a family or household member on February 9. He was held for lack of $15,000 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility.
