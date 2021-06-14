ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
On June 13 police received two citizen complaints about an intoxicated man in the area of Pearl St. After contact with St. Johnsbury Police, Tristan Garcia, 21, of St. Johnsbury allegedly became assaultive and spat upon and attempted to bite responding officers. Garcia was arrested and cited for simple assault by bodily fluids. He will answer the charge Sept. 13 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
On June 11 Michael Eynon, 32, of St. Johnsbury was issued a citation for burglary and is scheduled to appear July 29 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division. On May 12, state police received a call of a tent that had been burglarized, in Marshfield. The tent was on private property adjacent to the railroad bed trail, near Martin Covered Bridge. The victim reported several items missing from his tent and tent site, and during the investigation, Eynon was found to be in possession of some of the missing property.
HARDWICK POLICE
Bud Ewen, 50, of Wolcott was arrested June 8 on Granite St. in Hardwick, and cited to appear Aug. 16 in Caledonia Court to answer to the charge of criminal DLS.
——-
Alain Fradette, 60, of Hardwick was cited to appear July 26 in Caledonia County Court on the charge filed June 10 of criminal DLS. During a June 10 traffic stop on Lower Cherry St., a run of Fradette’s DMV record revealed he needed an ifnition inmterlock device, which he did not have.
——-
On June 19 Donald F. Stetson, Jr., 55, of Hardwick was served a citation to appear Aug. 2 in Caledonia County Court after he allegedly violated a temporary stalking order on June 2 at a High St. residence.
——-
During a June 2 traffic stop on Rt. 15 east, police learned David Draper, 41, of Hardwick was in possession of a stolen inspection sticker. He was cited to appear July 12 in Caledonia Court.
——-
On June 4 Zane Davison, 26, of Hardwick was cited to appear Aug. 16 in Caledonia County Court to answer the charge of petit larceny after being accused of stealing a clock from the Hardwick Inn. Davison was given the same Aug. 16 court date in an unrelated June 7 case in which he was cited to answer to the charge of criminal mischief after being accused of damaging items outside Hardwick Elementary School.
BETHLEHEM POLICE
On June 14 Paulett Sweeney, 41, of Bethlehem was cited to appear in court July 13 on a warrant issued by the Littleton PD.
