Police Logs

Cayre Ayne Reynolds, 51, of St. Albans City was charged on March 8 with retail theft at Maplefields on Route 2, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of June 26 to face the charge.
— —
Kelsey Davis, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on March 7 for a March 1 incident in which she allegedly gave the identity of her sister to deflect an investigation into her for violating a 24-hour court-ordered curfew. She was flash cited in Caledonia County Court on March 8 on charges of violation of conditions of release (two counts), false information to a law enforcement officer, and identity theft.
— —
In a related case, Jason Emerson, 43, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on March 7 for a March 1 incident in which he allegedly gave the name of his girlfriend’s sister to deflect an investigation away from her. He was cited into Caledonia County Court on May 1 to answer a charge of false info to a law enforcement officer.
— —
Jonathan Stuart, 25, of Kirby, was charged on March 8 on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury with violation of conditions of release. Transported to NERCF, he was scheduled into Caledonia County Court on March 9 to answer the charge.
— —
Christopher Landry, 53, of Dalton, N.H., was charged on March 8 on Main Street in St. Johnsbury with violation of conditions of release, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of May 1 to face the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers are seeking the public’s help in solving the February 12 report of a stolen black and gray Craftsman snow blower from a Derby Mobile Home Park residence off Route 5. It was reportedly stolen between 2-11 a.m. on that date. Leads are being investigated, and the snow blower is reportedly seen in Newport City. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
— —
Joseph Prescott, 40, of Littleton, N.H., and Tanna Halvorsen, 38, of Barton, were cited to appear on April 12 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. Each faces a charge of petit larceny at Circle K gas station in Barton, allegedly committed on February 15 by Halvorsen and February 17 by both Prescott and Halvorsen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.