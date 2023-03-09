Police Logs
St. Johnsbury Police

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Cayre Ayne Reynolds, 51, of St. Albans City was charged on March 8 with retail theft at Maplefields on Route 2, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of June 26 to face the charge.

