ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Christina Thompson, 44, of Lyndonville was cited into Caledonia County Court on April 14 on an active arrest warrant. Police were dispatched to Maple St. at 2:50 a.m. for a report of an assault. Thompson was arrested when she arrived on the scene to give a ride to the person accused of assault. Thompson was also accused of operating under the influence of a substance other than alcohol.
—-
Shari Hitman, 36, of St. Johnsbury was cited into court June 27 on charges filed April 2 of disorderly conduct, and assault on a law enforcement officer after the police received several reports throughout the morning of Hitman yelling and screaming at people, standing in the road blocking traffic and, at about 1:05 p.m., a report of Hitman threatening to shoot a woman’s child. She was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex as an ICP (incapacitated person).
—-
Francis Shute, 41, of St. Johnsbury was cited on April 14 in Caledonia Criminal Court with an arraignment date of July 11 on a charge of driving without a license.
—-
Albert K. Vieira, 28, of Lyndonville was charged April 14 with two counts of violation of conditions of release. He was cited to answer the charge on April 15 in Caledonia Court.
—-
Mikayla Camber, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on April 12 on Western Avenue and charged with violation of conditions of release.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
David Young, 34, of Bradford was lodged on $200 bail at NRCF in St Johnsbury on April 14 after he was cited to appear on April 15 in Orange Criminal Court on charges of violation of conditions of release, and disorderly conduct.
VSP — DERBY
Connor Dickerson, 22, of Coventry was cited into Orleans Court on April 15 after being arrested on April 12 and charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault at an Orleans residence. Police investigated several reports of domestic assaults from February to the beginning of April. Dickerson was later lodged at NSCF for allegedly violating his probation.
—-
Police are on the lookout for a gray or silver GMC truck that allegedly fled the scene of an accident on April 14 at about 5:45 p.m. on Route 5A and Hudson Road in Charleston. Police say a vehicle operated by Casey Humphrey, 19, of Brownington, was going south on Route 5A when the truck struck Humphrey’s vehicle from behind, damaging the trunk, rear bumper and taillights. The truck then fled and turned onto Pepin Road in Brownington. The truck should have damage to the front end. Anyone with information relating to the operator or the whereabouts of this truck is asked to contact Tpr. Logan Miller with the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
—-
Keith Sylvester, 33, of Coventry, was charged on April 15 with domestic assault alleged to have occurred on Coventry Station Road. He was held at Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $500 bail and cited to appear on April 18 in Orleans Superior Court.
OCSD
Killey Crowe, 41, of Newport was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division May 24 after he was found to have a set of active court ordered conditions stating he could not operate a vehicle on a public highway. The alleged misdemeanor took place on April 5 in Coventry.
—-
Justin Bishop, 23, of Albany was accused on April 10 of causing bodily harm to a household member on separate occasions. He was cited to appear on April 11 on the charges in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
Gary Bowen, 42, of West Charleston was cited to appear May 31 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, on a charge of excessive speed filed April 9 after allegedly going 68 mph in a 35 mph zone on Schuler Rd. in Derby.
