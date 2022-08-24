Police Looking For Man Who Drove Away After Breaking Gas Pump Nozzle, Hose

Vermont State Police believe the man pictured forgot to remove the gas pump from his vehicle at the Irving station in Brighton and drove off, breaking the hose from the pump. He reportedly got out of the car near the pump and took the nozzle out of his car and placed it on the ground, then drove off. The photo to the right shows the nozzle in his vehicle and the broken hose on the ground. (Contributed Photos)

State police in Derby are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who forgot to remove the gas nozzle from his car in Brighton, broke the hose while leaving the pump area and then left the scene without saying anything when he realized what he’d done.

The incident happened at the Irving station on Cross Street on Tuesday afternoon about 2.

