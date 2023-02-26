ORLEANS — Police welcome the public’s help in tracking down an Orleans resident wanted on a host of charges from Feb. 18-19 incidents on I-91 in Barton, and Marston Avenue in Orleans.
Skyler Woods, 32, unknown address, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, violation of abuse prevention order, violation of conditions of release, operation without owner’s consent, and habitual offender. They stem from Feb. 18, when state police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Marston Ave. Investigation revealed the vehicle and a gun within the vehicle had been taken from the residence by Woods.
The vehicle was reported to have been returned the next morning, but the gun was still missing. Further investigation revealed earlier in the evening showed Woods to have assaulted and pulled clothing over the head of the operator of a vehicle on I-91 in Barton, recklessly endangering three other occupants in the vehicle.
It was revealed Woods was also in violation of court-ordered conditions of release and a Relief from Abuse Order by coming in contact with an occupant of the vehicle.
Woods location was unknown as of February 26. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the state police Derby barracks at 802 334 8881.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.