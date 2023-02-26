ORLEANS — Police welcome the public’s help in tracking down an Orleans resident wanted on a host of charges from Feb. 18-19 incidents on I-91 in Barton, and Marston Avenue in Orleans.

Skyler Woods, 32, unknown address, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, violation of abuse prevention order, violation of conditions of release, operation without owner’s consent, and habitual offender. They stem from Feb. 18, when state police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on Marston Ave. Investigation revealed the vehicle and a gun within the vehicle had been taken from the residence by Woods.

