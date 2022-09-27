On Sept. 26, Philip DeGreenia was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 10.
Police are still searching for Christopher DeGreenia and a third suspect, David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38.
Police are requesting public assistance in locating Christopher DeGreenia so they can question him in connection with the ATV crash and his involvement with the stolen ATVs. Additionally, police say Degreenia has an active arrest warrant for an unrelated charge of eluding.
State Police are also requesting the public’s assistance in their attempt to locate David Lauderbach who has ties to Williston and St. Johnsbury. Lauderbach is believed to have been involved in the ATV crash and the theft of the ATVs.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online by visiting http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
