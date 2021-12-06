St Johnsbury Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for smashing two car windshields in downtown on Monday.
Vehicles parked on Day Court and Main Street were targeted sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Monday. Large rocks were used to destroy the windshields.
Anyone with information should call the police department at 802-748-2314.
