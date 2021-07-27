A woman who is homeless but believed to be in the St. Johnsbury area is wanted by authorities for reportedly lying under oath in a court proceeding.
Kyra Carey, 21, is accused of making false statements in court to assist Jack C. Granger III, 31, who is an inmate at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish reported that someone at the Department of Corrections informed the police in May that an inmate was making suspicious communications on a jail-issued tablet. An investigation determined Granger had sent messages to Carey urging her to lie in court to help get him out of jail.
During a court hearing on July 1, Carey lied while under oath, Officer Gerrish reported.
Granger was cited by police for his efforts to cause Carey to lie on his behalf. He is set for arraignment on Wednesday.
Officer Gerrish said Carey’s whereabouts are unknown and an arrest warrant is sought.
