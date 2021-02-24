A Lyndonville man has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash he had agreed to transport to Barre for the purchase of a car.
Casey Durfee, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to felony charges of embezzlement and grand larceny and was released on the condition that he not contact, abuse or harass Jessica Wallace, 31, or Diane Hale, 63, while the case is pending.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say Durfee agreed in October of 2020 to pick-up an envelope full of cash from Wallace’s mother’s house in Barnet and deliver it to Wallace in Barre so she could buy a car.
“Durfee went to Wallace’s mother’s house at 4319 Route 5 N in Barnet, VT where he received $4,547.55 in a sealed envelope from Wallace’s brother,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Domonique Figueroa in her affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Wallace stated that Durfee was supposed to meet her at 6:30 p.m. at 6 Chris Path in Barre and he never showed up.”
Police tried to contact Durfee at his last known address in Lyndonville but were told by a family member that he no longer lived there and that his current address was unknown.
Durfee did contact police by phone later that evening and told troopers he was free to meet at any time after 5 p.m. the following day.
But he never showed.
“I called Durfee and left him a voicemail,” wrote Tpr. Figueroa in her report. “I did not hear back from Durfee for the rest of the week…I still have not heard from Durfee or received any indication of where he could be…attempts to located Durfee were exhausted.”
An arrest warrant for Durfee with bail set at $4,500 was issued by the court on Feb. 9. The warrant was deleted on Wednesday after he appeared in court.
If convicted of both charges Durfee faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.