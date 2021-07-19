NEWPORT — Newport Police arrested a suspect on Monday following their investigation of an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store over the weekend.
Joseph Scalzo, 38, of Derby Line, was charged with armed robbery and held at the at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. He is also charged with a parole violation.
Newport Police responded to Family Dollar at 266 Main St. on Sunday, July 18, at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
Chief Travis Bingham noted police learned that a male suspect armed with a screwdriver approached two cashiers and demanded money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a white male approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing an Under Amour baseball cap, a grey Carhartt zip-up sweatshirt, shorts, black shoes and a medical-style face mask. Police asked the public for information in the case and said the man has a tattoo on his neck.
“I would like to applaud the efforts by the officers involved in this case and their ability to make a quick arrest,” Chief Bingham said.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Newport Police at 802-334-6733.
