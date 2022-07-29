Police Make Arrest In Month’s Old Grand Larceny Case
Nearly one year after thousands of dollars were stolen from a convenience store safe, Newport Police made an arrest.

Eric Shatrau, 48, of North Troy, has been charged with grand larceny for reportedly taking several thousand dollars from an unlocked safe from a store on Coventry Street in Newport on Sept. 19, 2021.

