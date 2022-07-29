Police Make Arrest In Month’s Old Grand Larceny Case

Nearly one year after thousands of dollars were stolen from a convenience store safe, Newport Police made an arrest.
Eric Shatrau, 48, of North Troy, has been charged with grand larceny for reportedly taking several thousand dollars from an unlocked safe from a store on Coventry Street in Newport on Sept. 19, 2021.
A report from Chief Travis R. Bingham notes that police began the investigation soon after the crime took place. They learned that someone entered the store while the clerk was taking out the garbage and took several thousand dollars in cash from an unlocked safe. A K-9 Unit was unsuccessful in tracking down the suspect.
In the months since, police continued to work the case. Chief Bingham stated that individuals of interest failed to appear at scheduled meetings with police, which prolonged the effort. Police, according to the report, were finally able determine that Shatrau was responsible, and they took him into custody on Thursday.
In addition to the grand larceny charge, Shatrau was also charged with accessory aiding commission of felony and false reports to law enforcement.
He was ordered held overnight by Probation and Parole and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Orleans District Court.
