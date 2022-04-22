Police Make More Arrests In North Country Drug Overdose Death

An ongoing police investigation into the drug overdose death of a woman in Pittsburg, N.H. last fall led to the arrests of two North Country men on Friday.
Jon Cameron, 37, is facing a felony count of sale of a controlled drug and one count of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug known as fentanyl; the charges are Class B felonies. The alleged drug activity is connected to the Oct. 4, 2021 overdose death of 22-year-old Amanda Cass, reported Colebrook Police Chief Paul M. Rella.
The chief noted that the drug sale that led to the overdose happened on Oct. 3 in Colebrook. Cass died the next day at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.
The investigation that followed the overdose involved Colebrook Police officers assisted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Attorneys General Task Force. Chief Rella credited the agencies with “working together to develop further leads into where the fentanyl that contributed to Amanda Cass’s death originated from.”
Their efforts led them to the application for a search warrant on a Main Street residence in Lancaster, N.H. The warrant was granted and executed on Thursday. Found in the residence were several ounces of fentanyl, several ounces of methamphetamine, a firearm with a tampered serial number and a large sum of cash.
The search also led the DEA to arrest Jason Greenlaw, 35, and charge him federally with distribution of a controlled drug Class A felony and possession of a firearm while committing a crime which is also a Class A felony. Greenlaw was held in jail without bail.
The arrests of Cameron and Greenlaw in connection with Cass’s death follow the recent arrest of Samantha Holden, 29, of Canaan, Vt., who is also linked to the overdose. Holden was arrested on Feb. 23, after an investigation by the Colebrook Police Department, which was assisted by the DEA. She was charged with a Class B felony count of conspiring to sell the controlled drug fentanyl, a charge that carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3½ to 7 years.
At the time of Holden’s arrest, Chief Rella said, “She is being charged with conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and the conspiracy part was setting up the deal,” he said. “The way it was explained to me is the fact that Amanda died as a result of this could be used in sentencing, even though [Holden] isn’t being charged with it … This is a pretty big case and we’ve been working on it since Amanda died. These types of things are very difficult to put together, but we’ve got a really good handle on what happened.”
On Friday, the chief said the latest arrests in the case are significant.
“The importance of these arrests and seizure of the drugs cannot be understated in this case, as the drugs were being distributed in multiple towns in the North Country,” he said.
