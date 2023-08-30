POLICE: Man Allegedly Assaults Teenage Girl
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man is accused of beating a 17-year-old girl after a report of vandalism.

Darren Tardif, 43, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. Tardif was then released on conditions by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen.

