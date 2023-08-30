POLICE: Man Allegedly Assaults Teenage Girl

A local man is accused of beating a 17-year-old girl after a report of vandalism.
Darren Tardif, 43, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a felony charge of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. Tardif was then released on conditions by Judge Howard VanBenthuysen.
Police said they were notified at 8:22 p.m. on Monday about a vandalism incident at 830 Evansville Road in the Town of Brownington.
Orleans Superior Court
The complainant had called police stating his ex-girlfriend was at his residence causing damage by taking screens out of the windows and throwing them as well as flowers in pots onto the lawn.
But Tardif allegedly followed the alleged victim to the residence and (she) said Tardif had beaten her.
“When I asked (her) what had happened she stated (Tardif) had beat her up and it hurts,” wrote Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “I observed multiple red marks on (her) arm and a couple on the left side of her neck on her throat.”
The alleged victim told police that she went to drop off clothes to her ex-boyfriend.
She stated she then attempted to get into her ex-boyfriend’s home by taking the screen off and putting it inside the residence but said she could not get into the window.
“I asked (her) how Tardic hurt her and she stated he choked her against the truck, started hitting her and scratching her and when she attempted to get away, he took her head and slammed it to the ground,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “(She) stated Tardif then picked up the screen and began to hit her with it all over her body.”
Tardif faces a possible sentence of over 16 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.