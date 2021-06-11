Vermont State Police reported that a man attempting a burglary at an Irasburg home Friday morning told the homeowner he was sorry for breaking a window and then left the area in a Toyota Tacoma.

Trooper David Upson is asking for the public’s help in locating the would-be burglar.

According to the trooper, the incident at the Airport Road residence was reported to police about 5:45 a.m. Friday. The homeowner said a loud crash got his attention and when he went to investigate the source he found a man standing outside.

The male was described as 5’8”-5’10” feet tall, skinny with blond hair in his late mid-to-late-20s.

“After being confronted, he apologized for breaking the window, and left abruptly…” Trooper Upson noted.

The man left in a newer model light blue “turquoise” colored Toyota Tacoma with a partial truck plate of 300A.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or has information about a vehicle matching this description, contact Trooper Upson at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Possible charges against the man are attempted burglary, unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments