Vermont State Police reported that a man attempting a burglary at an Irasburg home Friday morning told the homeowner he was sorry for breaking a window and then left the area in a Toyota Tacoma.
Trooper David Upson is asking for the public’s help in locating the would-be burglar.
According to the trooper, the incident at the Airport Road residence was reported to police about 5:45 a.m. Friday. The homeowner said a loud crash got his attention and when he went to investigate the source he found a man standing outside.
The male was described as 5’8”-5’10” feet tall, skinny with blond hair in his late mid-to-late-20s.
“After being confronted, he apologized for breaking the window, and left abruptly…” Trooper Upson noted.
The man left in a newer model light blue “turquoise” colored Toyota Tacoma with a partial truck plate of 300A.
If anyone has information regarding this incident or has information about a vehicle matching this description, contact Trooper Upson at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Possible charges against the man are attempted burglary, unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.