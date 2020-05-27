Police: Man Breaks Into Home, Threatens Occupant With Knife

A habitual offender from Lancaster was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home, standing over a man in his bed, and then grabbing a knife and threatening to kill him.
Charles W. Merrow, 43, whom police said was also intoxicated, then took off with the man’s AR-15 rifle before he was arrested.
Merrow is charged at Coos Superior Court with a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for placing Joshua Whitcomb in danger of serious bodily injury when he slashed at Whitcomb with the knife and a Class A felony count of burglary for breaking into the dwelling at night to commit the crime of criminal threatening.
Whitcomb told police Merrow threatened to either cut off his fingers or toes or kill him.
Merrow is also charged with a Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon (the AR-15), which comes after a 2015 conviction for robbery, and a Class A felony count of theft of the rifle.
In addition, he faces a Class A misdemeanor count of second-offense driving under the influence of liquor and/or controlled drugs and a violation-level offense for driving a 2019 Subaru Outback on Route 3 in Whitefield after having his driver’s license suspended in June 2019 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles.
Merrow, currently held at the Coos County House of Corrections, was arraigned via video at Coos Superior Court on Wednesday morning and held without bail on preventative detention as his case pends.
According to the affidavit for arrest, Merrow, after breaking into the residence, allegedly told Whitcomb he cannot “run away from this.”
The affidavit does not state the relationship between Merrow and Whitcomb and if there was a precipitating incident between the two.
On Wednesday, the prosecutor for the case, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker, said he is not yet 100-percent certain of the circumstances surrounding the case and is waiting for more details from police.
At about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, Lancaster dispatch received the call from Whitcomb, who said Merrow had broken into his house at 38 Prospect St. in Whitefield and had a knife, New Hampshire State Trooper Patrick Cunningham wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
“Whitcomb said he was sleeping in his bed when Merrow started yelling and ripped the screen out of his second-floor bedroom window,” said Cunningham. “Whitcomb said Merrow then climbed in his room and stood over him while he was laying in bed. Whitcomb said Merrow appeared to be intoxicated. Whitcomb said Merrow insisted they go downstairs to talk.”
Cunningham wrote, “Whitcomb said once they were downstairs, Merrow grabbed a couple of kitchen knives and told him he was either going to cut his fingers off, toes off, or kill him. Whitcomb said Merrow wanted them to go in the basement and talk. Whitcomb said Merrow told him he could not run away from this.”
Whitcomb told police that Merrow then swung the knife at him, hitting the chair between them.
Whitcomb then ran upstairs and grabbed his gun, closed his door, and called 911, connecting with Cunningham.
Whitcomb said he then realized that Merrow at some point had taken his AR-15 rifle that was in a black case in his living room.
“Whitcomb had received a call from Merrow when I was on the scene,” said Cunningham. “Whitcomb put the call on speaker phone. Merrow said he had Whitcomb’s gun and would be right over with it.”
Cunningham waited for Merrow to arrive, and after 15 to 20 minutes while parked along Lancaster Road, said he observed the Subaru with the driver matching Merrow’s description.
Cunningham said he caught up with Merrow as Merrow was pulling into Whitcomb’s driveway, and conducted a felony traffic stop.
“Merrow exited the vehicle with his hands in the air,” said Cunningham. “One of his hands was holding a Guinness beer and the other was empty … Merrow had bloodshot eyes and smelt like the odor of alcohol … I could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from Merrow’s breath.”
Merrow admitted he had been drinking, and when asked about the rifle, said it was in the backseat, Cunningham wrote in the affidavit.
Merrow consented to a field sobriety test and failed it, he said.
Cunningham said Merrow also agreed to provide a blood alcohol sample and provided a sample after being transported to Weeks Medical Center.
In January 2015, Merrow was sentenced at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of robbing the Circle K convenience store, in Littleton, where he strong-armed the store clerk to steal $132 in cash before fleeing on a bicycle.
He was released in 2016 after serving 18 months of a 1 1/2- to 3-year New Hampshire State Prison sentence.
In 2013 at Littleton District Court, Merrow was convicted of misdemeanor DUI.
