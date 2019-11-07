Vermont State Police reported citing a Lyndonville resident for driving on a criminally suspended license.
On Nov. 2, around 9:30 a.m., troopers reported observing motor vehicle violations on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury. Upon conducting a traffic stop, the operator, 32-year-old Travis Cady, was allegedly found to have a suspended license.
