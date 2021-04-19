Police: Man Clocked Over 100 In Stolen Jeep

In the April round of grand jury indictments handed up at Coos Superior Court, a Northeast Kingdom woman is charged with burglary and a Lancaster man with stealing a Jeep and driving it at more than 100 mph.
Kevin Dawson, 46, of Littleton, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing in October 2019 in Lancaster a folded piece of paper in a cigarette pack containing a substance that later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.
Michael Leroy, 31, of Whitefield, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving on Oct. 29 in Whitefield while being certified a habitual offender by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license in December 2019.
Rebecca M. Paquet, 30, of Canaan, Vt., was indicted on a Class B felony count of burglary.
On March 12 in Stewartstown, prosecutors said Paquet unlawfully entered a residence at 19 Main St. with the purpose of committing criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and simple assault.
Joshua York, 21, of Lancaster, was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and a Class B felony count of drug possession.
On March 23 at 1084 Dalton Road in Dalton, prosecutors said York stole a 2008 Jeep Compass when he drove it away from its parked location and committed reckless conduct with a deadly weapon when he drove it at speeds at more than 100 mph on Prospect Street in Lancaster in an attempt to evade arrest by Lancaster Police Chief Timothy Charbonneau.
York is also accused of selling a quantity of what he purported to be methamphetamine on Jan. 27 on Prospect in Lancaster, a substance later determined not to be a controlled substance despite his representations that it was meth.
