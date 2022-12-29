Police: Man Crashed Truck, Restrained Another Driver, Drove Her Car From Scene
Buy Now

Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who crashed a truck on the Burke Hollow Road then forced another motorist to drive him away from the scene on Wednesday night.

Police learned of the incident a few minutes past 9 p.m. when Rayne Engelmann, 29, of West Burke called to say the driver of a crashed truck had just forced himself into her car and drove away from the crash scene with her inside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments