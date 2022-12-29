Police: Man Crashed Truck, Restrained Another Driver, Drove Her Car From Scene

Vermont State Police are asking the public to help locate a man who crashed a truck on the Burke Hollow Road then forced another motorist to drive him away from the scene on Wednesday night.
Police learned of the incident a few minutes past 9 p.m. when Rayne Engelmann, 29, of West Burke called to say the driver of a crashed truck had just forced himself into her car and drove away from the crash scene with her inside.
A 2006 black Chevrolet Silverado with Massachusetts plates bearing 7FR992 was found to have crashed into a utility pole. It had severe damage, noted Trooper Griffin Pearson.
Engelmann had come upon the crash and was approached by the driver who asked that she drive him from the scene. When she refused, the trooper noted, “the male suspect forcefully took physical control of her vehicle, restrained her inside causing an inability to leave, and drove from the scene in a grossly negligent manner.”
According to Engelmann, after several minutes of driving erratically at high speeds, the man pulled over, exited her car and got into a white SUV that was being driven by a woman.
State police are asking the public to call the barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 and report any useful information to help in their search of the male motorist.
Criminal charges expected in the case are leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated operation without consent, unlawful restraint in the first degree and grossly negligent operation.
