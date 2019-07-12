Police: Man Disturbed, Assaulted and Threatened Campers July 4 in Groton

Multiple campers issued reports of a male threatening and loudly yelling at a site on Stillwater Road, Groton July 4. According to Vermont State Police, 49-year-old Steven Henry of Barre was yelling profanities and allegedly heard saying he was going to kill a female.
Police arrived at 9 a.m., and during an investigation, they said they learned that Henry had used a weapon to place a male in fear of bodily injury or death. Police also found Henry allegedly engaged in tumultuous behavior from the early hours of the morning until just prior to the troopers’ arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.