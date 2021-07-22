A man from West Fairlee was arrested Wednesday evening after reportedly firing a BB gun at a woman described by state police as his “significant other.”
Jesse Pease, 40, was charged with aggravated domestic assault, criminal threatening, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, and driving while under license suspension.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton reported that Pease fired a BB gun at the woman multiple times while she was in her vehicle. The trooper noted that the victim didn’t know the black handgun that Pease pointed and fired was a BB gun. She thought it was real, noted Trooper Elisabeth Plympton.
No projectiles struck the woman.
The BBs did shatter a window of the victim’s car, a 2021 Toyota Camry.
Pease was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on $5,000 bail based on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was due to be arraigned in Orange Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
