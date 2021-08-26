POLICE: Man Grabs Gear Shift From Passenger Seat, Causes Crash

Police say an Orleans County man caused a one-car crash when he reached over from the passenger seat in a Subaru Forester, grabbed the shift knob and changed gears while the car was traveling at 60 m.p.h.
Tod Morin, 55, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and reckless endangerment on Monday. Morin remains in pretrial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport after Judge A. Gregory Rainville set conditions of release that require Morin to only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, the alleged victim - a 52-year-old woman - told investigators that she and Morin got into an argument “over his truck” while she was driving the Subaru on Route 100 in Lowell.
“(The alleged victim) advised she was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when Tod was able to shift the vehicle, which caused the wheels to lock up and for her to crash into a nearby lawn,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Christopher Finley in his report. “(She) advised she was not injured in the crash.”
Morin, who police say left the scene of the crash and began walking north on Route 100, told police he shifted gears to stop the woman from speeding.
A criminal records check indicated that Morin has a prior domestic assault & battery conviction in the state of Virginia.
The alleged victim told police that Morin has assaulted her numerous times but she never reported the allegations to police.
If convicted of all three charges Morin faces a possible sentence of over 17 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
