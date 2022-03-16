ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a man who fled from them on foot on Tuesday, jumping off two 15-foot ledges in an effort to get away, spat blood onto the face of an officer after he was taken into custody.

Tristan Garcia, 22, of Passumpsic, is facing multiple charges for criminal behavior police allege began about 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the charges is one for assault with bodily fluids against Officer Davis Guyer, whose police report notes that Garcia spat blood on Guyer’s face and neck.

Officers Guyer and Robert Gerrish had tried to make contact with Garcia to cite for a previous crime, but Garcia took off, according to the report. “Garcia took off on foot, and jumped off two 15 foot ledges to avoid us,” notes Guyer’s report.

Police found Garcia behind a pile of pallets on Bay Street. Officer Guyer said he was passed out. Consuming alcohol is a violation of a previous court order.

Additionally, police noted violations of orders about curfew and marijuana possession.

While being arrested, noted Officer Guyer, Garcia resisted by biting, kicking and spitting. Officer Gerrish was bit in the arm. It was later at the police department, stated the report, when Garcia spit blood on Officer Guyer.

Police took Garcia to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

