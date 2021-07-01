Police: Man In Vehicle Outside Pizza Shop Passed Out Drunk With Baby In Back Seat

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked outside Kingdom Crust Wednesday night with a baby in the back seat was intoxicated.
Alan Tanguay, 29, of St. Johnsbury, is facing several criminal charges, including cruelty to a child under 2, which is a felony.
Officer Robert Gerrish reported police went to Kingdom Crust a few minutes before 10 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a complaint of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car parked there. The officer noted the vehicle was running and Tanguay was in the driver’s seat. Officers woke him up and determined there was a 1-year-old baby in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police arrested Tanguay and processed him for drunken driving. He was later released to a sober adult and given a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on July 19.
At court he’ll answer to charges of drunken driving, driving without a license, child cruelty and four counts of violating conditions of release.
The release condition violations result from a recent court appearance by Tanguay in which he also faces a drunken driving charge.
He was arraigned on May 24 and pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, driving without a license and two counts of violating release conditions. The charges resulted from a motor vehicle stop on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury by state police on April 24.
Trooper Gabriel Schrauf reported watching the vehicle Tanguay was driving cross the center line multiple times a little after 12:30 a.m. and stopped him for failing to stay in his lane of travel. The trooper noted evidence of intoxication during the encounter with Tanguay and took him into custody.
At his arraignment on the charges that resulted from the traffic stop, Judge Michael Harris ordered conditions of release that require Tanguay not drive, not consume alcohol and not operate a vehicle with any alcohol in his system.
He is accused of violating all three on Wednesday night.
