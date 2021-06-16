Police: Man Making Homemade Fireworks Burned In Explosion

An area of North Troy was evacuated Tuesday after an explosion damaged a camper and burned a man police said was making homemade fireworks.
Vermont State Police reported Wayne L. LePage, 40, was rushed to North Country Hospital by a family member and was later taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center for injuries he suffered Tuesday afternoon inside a camper at 159 Railroad St.
Sgt. Andrew Jensen noted no one else was hurt in the explosion that caused substantial damage to the camper. LePage’s injuries were burns to his upper body.
Sgt. Jensen’s investigation determined LePage was making homemade fireworks when the explosion occurred.
Residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated and a one block portion of Railroad Street was closed due to safety concerns. Members from VSP’s Bomb Squad and Arson Unit were on scene to assist along with a member each from the ATF and FBI. Investigation into this incident is ongoing.
North Troy Fire Department also responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.