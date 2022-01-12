ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury man is accused of committing a crime while motivated by racial hatred.
Jordan Passut, 41, was arrested by St. Johnsbury Police on Tuesday night and spent the night in jail before posting $100 bail. He was supposed to get himself to Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment but failed to show. Judge Timothy Tomasi ordered an arrest warrant with another $200 bail.
Charges against Passut are two counts of violating court orders and one count of disorderly conduct with an enhanced penalty provision for a hate crime.
He was arrested after police responded to the report of a disturbance on Cote Court about 10:05 p.m. Ofc. Robert Gerrish noted that he and Sgt. Aaron Rivard responded, but did not find a reason to arrest anyone based on the initial complaint.
What they did find, Ofc. Gerrish stated, was Passut in violation of a court-ordered, 24-hour curfew and a no-alcohol condition. The officer further stated that complaints were made that “Passut had conducted himself in a disorderly fashion while making statements motivated by the racial characteristics of members of the public who were present on scene.”
The affidavit from Ofc. Gerrish notes that Passut inserted himself into a neighboring dispute and committed the crime of disorderly conduct. “He was engaging in violent, threatening and tumultuous behavior by inserting himself into an argument in a public residential area of Cote Court, squaring up to (Anthony) Bathalon (31) and (Jara Cenca) Williams (21) in order to engage them in a fight they did not want,” the officer stated.
Believing Passut acted disorderly toward Bathalon and Williams because they are Black, Ofc. Gerrish cited the penalty-enhanced hate crime designation. Noted the officer, “(Passut) committed the crime of disorderly conduct which was motivated by the victims perceived racial category, as evidenced by reports of him yelling the ‘N’ word at Bathalon and Williams.”
On its own, a crime of disorderly conduct carries a maximum penalty of 120 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Enhanced by a motivation of racial hatred, the maximum is five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
This was the second time recently that police have responded to Cote Court to deal with Passut. On Dec. 27, he was arrested for unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release. In that case, he is accused of jumping on the hood of a vehicle with someone inside and trying to smash the windshield. The arraignment, in that case, is set for Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.