Police: Man Passed Out At Star Theatre Allegedly Assaults Officer

A passed-out man at the Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury allegedly assaulted a police officer and used racist language toward a black person.
Michael Durkee Carpenter, 60, didn’t appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Justin P. Jiron issued an arrest warrant with $500 bail. However, Carpenter was picked up by police in Barre on Tuesday and was arraigned in Washington Superior Court.
St. Johnsbury Police said that on July 8 at 10:34 p.m., they were called to the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue to remove Carpenter.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Upon arrival, I made contact with Carpenter, who was asleep, sprawled out on three chairs,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “Carpenter left the business with me and provided a sample of his breath, .126% BAC on my Preliminary Breath Test (PBT)…Carpenter advised he is living underneath the Portland Street Bridge, as he has nowhere else to go. I placed Carpenter in Protective Custody due to his incapacitation from alcohol.”
Carpenter kept sleeping until a Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) screener arrived. Police said that when the screener arrived, Carpenter became belligerent.
“Carpenter began shouting at the screener, who is an African-American, expletives like, “N****,” in a derogatory manner,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “I stepped in front of the screener and told Carpenter to stop using that term. Carpenter then began to call me the same word and advised it was because I was ‘ignorant.’”
Carpenter then requested to go to the hospital for pain in the back of his head. The St Johnsbury Fire Dept and CALEX Ambulance Services responded to evaluate Carpenter.
“Carpenter was still verbally abusive and advised he would shoot me with a .357 if he was taken to NECC (jail) after the hospital,” wrote Ofc. Guyer.
Carpenter was transported to NVRH for further evaluation on his head pain, where he allegedly confronted a nurse and assaulted Ofc. Guyer.
“At approximately (12:18 a.m.), the Nurse went to discharge Carpenter and I saw him jump out of the hospital bed,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “When I re-entered the room, he had cornered the Nurse in the back of the room and was yelling at her to get the Doctor. I heard the Nurse tell him to get away from her, and I grabbed onto his arm and pulled him away from the Nurse. Carpenter turned around and kicked me in my left shin.”
Carpenter faces a possible sentence of up to eleven years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
