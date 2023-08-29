Police: Man Passed Out At Star Theatre Allegedly Assaults Officer
The Star Theater. (File photo)

A passed-out man at the Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury allegedly assaulted a police officer and used racist language toward a black person.

Michael Durkee Carpenter, 60, didn’t appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, and Judge Justin P. Jiron issued an arrest warrant with $500 bail. However, Carpenter was picked up by police in Barre on Tuesday and was arraigned in Washington Superior Court.

