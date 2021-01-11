Police: Man Refers To Himself As Navy Seal Before Stealing Beer

St. Johnsbury Police reported a theft of beer from Horizon’s Deli by a man who claimed he is a Navy Seal before walking off with the beer without paying for it.

Kasey Giorgio, 27, of St. Johnsbury, has been charged with retail theft for reportedly taking a “tall boy” of Four Loko Sour Apple and a 12-pack of Natural Ice on Dec. 30.

