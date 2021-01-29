ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Police reported a man from Bethlehem, N.H. tried to stiff a taxi driver on a $200 fare after the taxi driver drove the man from Burlington to St. Johnsbury.

Gavin S. Laleme, 19, is accused of theft for trying to avoid paying the cab fare to 24 Hour Taxi Service on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments