Police: Man Trespasses, Fights And Bites At Jay Peak

Alton Vogt, a 44-year-old West Virginia resident, was accused of unlawfully trespassing and committing simple assault at Jay Peak Resort on Dec. 6. Vermont State Police reported responding to a fight at the resort, after which they allegedly found Vogt actively fighting another person. Vogt had allegedly bitten the person as well.
Vogt was taken into custody and transported to North Country Hospital for injuries. He was released and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility later on for lack of $250 bail.
