J.A. McDonald employee Grady Peterson, of Danville, talks on the phone to someone about damage done to a newly-installed concrete curbing section along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. At left, Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., asseses the damage. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The word "Nope" is written on a section of newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, near a place where concrete was broken away, reportedly by a neighbor wielding a sledgehammer. (Photo by Dana Gray)
J.A. McDonald employees Grady Peterson, left, of Danville, and Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., discuss damage done to newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Police say a neighbor with a sledgehammer broke pieces of concrete form the curbing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
J.A. McDonald employees Grady Peterson, left, of Danville, and Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., discuss damage done to newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Police say a neighbor with a sledgehammer broke pieces of concrete form the curbing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A motorcycle rider passes a section of newly-installed concrete curb along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, that was damaged by a man with a sledgehammer on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Dana Gray)
J.A. McDonald employee Grady Peterson, of Danville, talks on the phone to someone about damage done to a newly-installed concrete curbing section along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. At left, Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., asseses the damage. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The word "Nope" is written on a section of newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, near a place where concrete was broken away, reportedly by a neighbor wielding a sledgehammer. (Photo by Dana Gray)
J.A. McDonald employees Grady Peterson, left, of Danville, and Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., discuss damage done to newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Police say a neighbor with a sledgehammer broke pieces of concrete form the curbing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
J.A. McDonald employees Grady Peterson, left, of Danville, and Aaron Anderson, of Woodsville, N.H., discuss damage done to newly-installed concrete curbing along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury. Police say a neighbor with a sledgehammer broke pieces of concrete form the curbing on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A motorcycle rider passes a section of newly-installed concrete curb along Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, that was damaged by a man with a sledgehammer on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a local man used a sledgehammer to damage new concrete curbing on Pleasant Street Wednesday evening.
John Schaaf, 30, has been charged with felony-level unlawful mischief. Witnesses say he repeatedly slammed the sledgehammer into the curbing a few minutes before 7 p.m. Wednesday.
J.A. McDonald has been working steadily on a major project on and around Pleasant Street. Their work has included the placement of thick sections of concrete along both sides of the road to serve as the curbing.
J.A. McDonald crewmen who arrived at the work site Thursday morning hadn’t heard what had happened when they first saw multiple places where concrete had been chipped away along new curbing near the intersection with Jones Street. Written near where the concrete was chipped in multiple places was the word “Nope” along with arrows drawn pointing away from the word.
The damage was done to the curbing that lines the road next to 54 Jones St. It’s where Schaaf lives.
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell and Officer Robert Gerrish responded to the area about 7 p.m. after a couple of people called to say there was a man with a sledgehammer smashing the curbing.
Police found Schaaf in the area. He didn’t have the sledgehammer, but he matched the description witnesses gave and he had possession of a sledgehammer nearby.
Schaaf was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Nov. 7. The charge against him is a felony because the cost of the damage done exceeds $900. Officers determined five sections of the curbing had damage done by Schaaf’s sledgehammer use.
It was reported that Schaaf believes the new sections of curbing interfere with an access point to the building where he lives.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.