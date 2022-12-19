Police: Marijuana Store Owner Said No To Breath Tests

The owner of St. Johnsbury’s first marijuana retail shop declined to give police a preliminary breath test after he was stopped on Western Avenue last month.
Zebula Overton, 41, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
St. Johnsbury Police say they stopped Overton’s GMC truck after he drove through a stop sign at 9:19 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Main Street and Western Avenue.
Caledonia Superior Court
Overton initially denied consuming alcohol.
But police said they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Overton and that Overton later admitted to consuming a 12 oz. “Triple 6” Belgian IPA beer with dinner at the “Taproom” earlier that evening.
Police said Overton’s eyes were bloodshot when they pulled him over and that they suspected possible marijuana use due to his “eyelid tremors” during one of the sobriety exercises they asked him to perform.
“I should note that eyelid tremors are associated with drug classes including Cannabis,” wrote Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report.
St. Johnsbury Police and Overton then met with state police Drug Recognition Expert Tpr. Clay Knight at the Hardwick Police Department.
“En route, I noticed there was no odor of marijuana substances emanating from Overton but there was an increasing odor of alcoholic intoxicants coming from his person the longer we were in the vehicle together,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Overton also denied consuming marijuana or marijuana-related products that day but Tpr. Knight told St. Johnsbury Police that he believed Overton was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and that he would forward his report to them.
According to court documents, Overton declined to provide a sample of his breath three times that evening.
First, when he was stopped on Western Avenue. Second, when he was asked by Tpr. Knight later that evening and a third time when he was asked again by St. Johnsbury Police.
Overton faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine if convicted.
