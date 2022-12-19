Police: Marijuana Store Owner Said No To Breath Tests
Buy Now

Zeb Overton, owner of The Green Man, St. Johnsbury's first licensed cannabis retail shop, stands behind the counter in his store on Memorial Drive on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The owner of St. Johnsbury’s first marijuana retail shop declined to give police a preliminary breath test after he was stopped on Western Avenue last month.

Zebula Overton, 41, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments