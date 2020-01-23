Police: Marijuana Suspect Gave Family Member’s Name During Arrest

Michael Plante

State Police thought they had stopped Paul Plante, 61, of Newbury, on Saturday and cited him into Orange County Superior Court for possession of marijuana.

But on Monday, troopers said they had since learned that the suspect was not Paul Plante - but Michael Plante, 59, of Newbury.

