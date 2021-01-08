Police: Masked Male Robs Subway

A person responsible for robbing the Subway restaurant in Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, is seen on video entering the store. Call Vermont State Police at 334-8881 with any information.(Courtesy Image)

Vermont State Police reported that a tall, thin male wearing a mask claimed he had a gun while demanding money from the Subway shop in Orleans on Thursday evening.

Det. Trooper Mark Pohlman said the crime happened about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. There was no indication that the male showed a gun to the Subway workers. The report states only that the robber claimed he was armed. The robber left the store with some cash and fled the area on foot.

