Police: Masked Male Robs Subway

Vermont State Police reported that a tall, thin male wearing a mask claimed he had a gun while demanding money from the Subway shop in Orleans on Thursday evening.
Det. Trooper Mark Pohlman said the crime happened about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. There was no indication that the male showed a gun to the Subway workers. The report states only that the robber claimed he was armed. The robber left the store with some cash and fled the area on foot.
