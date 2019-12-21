A St. Johnsbury man accused of unlawful trespassing at an Elm Street residence drew attention from sheriff’s deputies in the Caledonia Superior Court courtroom on Thursday as he tried to argue his innocence.

Shawn Allen Rich, 41, pleaded not guilty in court to a charge of felony unlawful trespass of an occupied building. Rich, who has a lengthy criminal record dating back to the 1990s, has been charged as a habitual offender making him eligible for a sentence of up to life in prison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.