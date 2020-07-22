Police say a New Hampshire man was so drunk he passed out while driving his motorcycle on Route 2.
Warren H. Perry, 41, of Lisbon pleaded not guilty in Essex County Superior Court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
According to an affidavit filed by Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, lab results show Perry had a blood alcohol content of .268 percent at the time of the crash.
Essex Superior Court
“Blood alcohol contents this high can result in unconsciousness as the subject is reaching levels of alcohol poisoning,” wrote Sheriff Colby in his report.
Investigators say Perry was operating a 2005 Honda CBR 600 at 6:35 p.m. on May 26 in the Carr Brook area of Concord when he struck a guardrail.
“When I arrived I observed Perry laying in the roadway with the Honda motorcycle still leaning on his torso,” wrote Colby. “I could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Perry. I could not get Perry to respond when speaking to him. I attempted to do a sternum rub on Perry to determine if he was conscious….Perry was struggling to breath so I released the chip strap from the helmet.”
Police say Perry and the motorcycle were found next to guardrail and that Perry remained unresponsive and only opened his eyes briefly while he was being transported to Miles Pond where he was picked up by a helicopter and transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Police said there were no skid marks at the scene of the crash and minimal damage to the motorcycle suggesting a “very slow speed impact” with the guard rail.
Police said they also found numerous items at the scene which had fallen out of Perry’s back pack.
“One of the items was a 750 milliliter bottle of Noble Oak Bourbon Whiskey 45% alcohol volume which was open and was between 1/2 and 1/3 empty,” wrote Colby.
According to police, Perry survived the crash and even called Sheriff Colby the next day from the hospital.
“Perry admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana that day,” wrote Colby in his report. “Perry advised he had only had breakfast and had been consuming bourbon from the bottle I found at the scene…Perry admitted that the alcohol was the reason he was under the influence when he crashed.”
If convinced of the charge, Perry faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine.
