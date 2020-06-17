A fugitive from New Hampshire was apprehended by police at the Waterford Boat Launch Wednesday afternoon.
It was also the end of a search and police pursuit that began 24 hours earlier at a well known spot under the power lines in the town of Concord.
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby, along with units from the Littleton, N.H. Police Department and the Vermont State Police took Keith V. Parker, 31, of Littleton into custody at the boat launch on Old County Road at about 1 p.m.
Parker, who was wanted in New Hampshire on a gun theft charge, was lodged for lack of $15,000 bail and cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court as a fugitive from justice on Thursday.
The investigation began Tuesday when the Essex County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that Parker had been camping along the power lines in a remote area known locally as “The Top Of The World” in Concord.
Sheriff Colby said he and Deputy Sheriff Matthew Thomas arrived on the scene and found four people camping there - all of whom denied having any information about Parker. But Sheriff Colby said a search of one of the tents at the site produced a receipt in Parker’s name and ammunition. Spent shells were also found in the area.
“The most intense part was when I’ve got four people lying and I find ammunition and expended rounds,” said Colby. “At that point, I knew I had the right location and that I didn’t know if the guy was lying-in-wait or had taken off.”
Colby said he thought investigators had caught a break while searching the area for Parker when a pick-up truck arrived but suddenly fled the scene when police activated their blue lights.
The truck was later spotted on Shadow Lake Road by a unit from the Vermont State Police. The pursuit ended after the fleeing suspects parked the truck in a driveway on Shadow lake Road in Concord and ran into the woods but were later taken into custody by police.
But further investigation revealed that the two Passumpsic residents who had been in the truck had no connection to the fugitive Parker, said Colby.
Both were cited into court on unrelated charges.
Marie Sheehan, 30, is facing possible charges if attempting to elude law enforcement officers and gross negligent operation of motor vehicle. Police said Sheehan was also operating a truck without registration.
Jessie Aldrich, 38, is facing a possible charge of providing false information to a police officer.
Police paused the search for Parker at about midnight but received a tip the following day about a suspicious individual at the boat launch in Waterford where Parker was eventually taken into custody without incident.
