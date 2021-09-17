Vermont State Police have cited a Sheffield woman for reportedly lying about being attacked with a knife by a domestic partner.
Stacy Degreenio, 34, is facing charges of giving a false report to the police, unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass.
In a report by Trooper Elisabeth Plympton, state police responded to the report of an assault at a Berry Hill Road residence in Sheffield on Thursday morning. Troopers spoke to Degreenio at NVRH where she was being treated for injuries. Trooper Plympton noted that Degreenio said she was attacked by a domestic partner with a knife and suffered defense wounds to her arm and face.
As the investigation continued, police concluded that the claim of assault was a lie and that Degreenio had illegally entered the residence of Cody Norway, 29, and was injured by her own actions while damaging property.
Degreenio was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 25 to answer to the charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.