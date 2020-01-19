Police: New York Man Cited For DUI, Negligent Operation

A New York resident was accused of driving under the influence, as well as careless and negligent operation in Orleans Dec. 28, 2019.
Ryan Clancy, 25, was arrested by Vermont State Police after troopers responded to the scene of a car off the roadway around 7:40 p.m. According to a report, police determined Clancy was under the influence after speaking with him. He was transported to the VSP Derby barracks for processing where Clancy allegedly refused a breathalyzer test.
