Police: Newport City Man Pleads Not Guilty To 2 East Main Robberies

NEWPORT CITY — A confession phone call in one crime led Newport police to charge a city man with a second crime that occurred this winter in the East Main Street commercial district.
Michael Cornell, 33, is being held without bail, accused of violation probation as well as charged with robbery at the Newport Inn and Suites on East Main Street and at Pure PC Repair on Western Avenue.
Cornell pleaded not guilty Thursday in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to assault and robbery and another charge of robbery, according to court records.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville ordered Cornell held without bail on the probation violation. Cornell was convicted of domestic assault one year ago and was still on probation at the time of the current alleged offenses.
Rainville ordered Cornell to have no contact with alleged victims in the cases. Rainville said Cornell could only be released on conditions into the custody of a responsible adult, records show.
Newport City police arrested Cornell late Wednesday in connection with two crimes in December and January in the same neighborhood where he lives.
Cornell is charged with a late-night robbery Dec. 17 at the Newport Inn and Suites and also with an early-morning Jan. 15 burglary at Pure PC Repair when at least $1,184.95 was stolen, police said.
Police said that police dogs tracked suspects’ trails from the sites of the robberies into the Sias Avenue neighborhood where Cornell lives.
Another robbery at the Cumberland Farms on East Main Street, just steps from the Pure PC store and the inn, remains under investigation.
Possibly Armed
In the inn robbery at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 17, Newport Officer Carmen Visan said in an affidavit that the suspect later identified as Cornell entered the hotel lobby, put his hand in his jacket, and pointed at the desk clerk.
The clerk said that the robber told her he had a gun, Visan stated.
The clerk gave the robber $169.36, but did not empty two other drawers into his bag, Visan said.
The suspect left on foot, according to police.
Officers said that minutes before the robbery occurred, a person called the hotel to ask whether it accepted cash payments or could provide change.
Visan said that the details of the inn robbery are similar to the Cumberland Farms robbery.
Confession Given
In the Pure PC burglary, Officer David Jacobs said a suspect broke into the building through a window. Jacobs said he reviewed surveillance footage and received an anonymous tip to led them to search Cornell’s apartment and talk with Cornell.
Jacobs said they found clothing in Cornell’s apartment that matched the surveillance video of the burglar. Jacobs said Cornell looked like the burglar. Police also interviewed the mother of Cornell’s children, Jacobs said.
Shortly after they interviewed Cornell, Jacobs said Cornell called the police station and “advised he was the one who had burglarized the Pure PC Repair Shop.”
Police said the phone number Cornell used to call the police department matched the number of the person who called the inn before that robbery.
Jacobs said they took Cornell to Northeast Kingdom Human Services for mental health treatment.
Police learned on Monday from NEKHS that Cornell had left the hospital where he was receiving treatment and that he was making “homicidal threats,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said they found Cornell at his apartment and took him back to the hospital. Jacobs said they agreed to speak again on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Cornell reached out to Jacobs after staying at the hospital for three days, because he said he was having homicidal and suicidal thoughts, Jacobs said.
Jacobs said Cornell waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the Pure PC burglary.
Police then also charged him in the inn assault and robbery.
Cornell was initially held for lack of $10,000 bail Wednesday night at Northern State Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.