Police: Non-Compliant Sex Offender From Barre Found Working In St. J
Buy Now

Scaffolding in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is in place on Monday, May 23, 2022, for an extensive brick replacement project by Alpine Restoration, from Waterbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A traffic stop in St. Johnsbury led to the discovery of a convicted sex offender from Barre who had allegedly moved into town and was working at a store on Railroad Street.

Joshua Joseph Herring, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of failure to comply with the requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry (SOR). He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments