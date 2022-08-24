Police: Non-Compliant Sex Offender From Barre Found Working In St. J

Scaffolding in front of the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury is in place on Monday, May 23, 2022, for an extensive brick replacement project by Alpine Restoration, from Waterbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A traffic stop in St. Johnsbury led to the discovery of a convicted sex offender from Barre who had allegedly moved into town and was working at a store on Railroad Street.
Joshua Joseph Herring, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of failure to comply with the requirements of the Vermont Sex Offender Registry (SOR). He was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Herring is accused of not informing the registry that he was working and living in St. Johnsbury. An affidavit provided to police by the SOR alleges that Herring’s last update to the registry indicated he was working in Barre and Berlin while living in Barre.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The registry advised that Herring is required to register as a sex offender due to a prior conviction for Sexual Assault on a victim under 16 years of age and must update any address changes or employment,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report.
According to court documents, Ofc. Gerrish stopped a motorcycle on Memorial Drive for allegedly speeding on June 21 at 11:24 p.m.
“The operator was Joshua Herring, 30,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.”Herring was listed in NCIC as being on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry with an address in Barre City, Vermont.” Police say the investigation revealed that Herring had recently been working at the AT&T Store on Railroad Street while living on Fourth Street.
Herring faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
