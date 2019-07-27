Frank Wild Jr., 41, of North Troy was cited for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license July 24 on Route 201.
According to a report, Wild Jr. was stopped for an unassigned inspection sticker. Police said they identified Wild Jr. and came to understand he had a suspended license. Wild Jr. was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court Sept. 5.
