Vermont State Police say an unidentified male was likely targeted before being gunned down in the parking lot across from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury Tuesday.
The victim, whose death is being treated as a homicide, is described by police as a “local Vermonter” in this 40s and that the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was drug-related.
“We are still piecing together what occurred,” said VSP Maj. Dan Trudeau at the St. Johnsbury Barracks Tuesday evening. “I will say, although we are still piecing it together, I will heavily speculate that it was involving narcotics.”
State Police are also looking for a grey or silver 4-door Jeep Wrangler in connection with the shooting. The Jeep, which was captured on security video, had Connecticut license plates with the registration AX74330.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle should be considered potentially armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees the Jeep should immediately call 911 or their nearest police department.
Do not approach the vehicle or its occupants.
“We don’t have a lot of reason to believe that the vehicle is still in Vermont,” said Maj. Trudeau.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
He was found in Parking Lot A at NVRH after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. NVRH released a statement later in the day saying the deceased was neither a staff member nor a patient at the hospital.
Troopers from multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including St. Johnsbury and Derby, responded to the scene, along with St. Johnsbury Police, County Sheriffs and detectives from the VSP Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the VSP Mobile Crime lab.
The Vermont State Police were notified at about 8:50 a.m. of the shooting.
The back section of Parking Lot A, which serves both patients and staff members for the hospital, was blocked off by the responding police vehicles.
This resulted in a couple of dozen vehicles being inaccessible. As people returned to their cars from morning appointments and shifts, police briefly questioned them about the time of their arrival in the lot and if they saw anything and informed them they couldn’t move their vehicles for the time being.
In at least one instance, St. Johnsbury Police provided a local man a ride home.
NVRH STATEMENT
NVRH released the following statement to patients, staff and the community following the shooting incident.
“NVRH would like to provide a quick debrief on today’s event. NVRH called a “Code Silver” in accordance with our existing preparedness policies and the facility went into lockdown. The incident did result in a fatality in Parking Lot A shortly after 8:40 AM. The code was cleared in coordination with Vermont State Police (VSP) and the local police assessment that there was no continued threat. The victim was not affiliated with NVRH as staff or a patient, and our grounds are considered safe as VSP continues to process the scene.
At this time it appears to be a targeted incident for those directly involved. Securitas, NVRH’s on-site security, will be providing additional security rounds and vehicle escorts for staff by request. NVRH will also be providing additional support for staff as a result of this event.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
