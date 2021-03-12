NEWPORT — A West Charleston man is accused of assaulting two Newport City Police officers.
Daniel Martin, 25, is facing two counts of police officer assault along with charges of resisting arrest, attempting to escape and attempting to take a car.
Officer Carmen Visan had gone to a residence on Third Street about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday for a wellness check. While there she heard loud arguing coming from a nearby apartment. When Officer Visan investigated she found two people, Dane Cross, 36, of West Charleston, and Donald Poulin, age 47, of Derby, who were wanted on outstanding warrants. Cross previously had been charged with burglary. Poulin previously had been charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving with license suspended.
Martin was also found there. He also had an arrest warrant related to charges of burglary, resisting arrest, transportation of marijuana into a detention center, cocaine possession, false reports to law enforcement, and two counts of escape attempted.
The police report notes that Martin resisted an attempt to take him into custody and fled the scene on foot. He reportedly ran down Third Street and encountered Sgt. Charles Moulton. The report notes that Martin clawed at the sergeant’s face and attempted to gouge his right eye. Sgt. Moulton used a stun gun to subdue him.
Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office arrived and helped take Poulin and Cross into custody.
The Newport officers were treated for minor injuries at North Country Hospital. Chief Travis Bingham said they were back on the job Friday.
“Our officers showed bravery in the face of an unpredictable situation, and I’m grateful that their injuries were not more serious given the danger they faced,” Chief Bingham said.
Martin was transported to Northeastern State Correctional Facility. He was scheduled for arraignment on Friday in Orleans District Court.
