ST. JOHNSBURY — If you see an unshaven St. Johnsbury Police officer this month, give him a thumb’s up.
Better yet, support the cause that he’s supporting by donating to the 2021 Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign.
For the third year, Chief Tim Page has invited officers in his department to donate money to the effort that supports military veterans and gets permission to ignore the razor for a month.
The Home Base fund-raising initiative is a partnership between the Boston Red Sox and the Massachusetts General Hospital. Each year, the Home Base No Shave campaign brings together first responders and community members to raise awareness and funds to pay for critical care, including mental health for veterans and their families.
Chief Page learned of the opportunity three years ago during a presentation at a Vermont League of Cities and Towns event. He’s encouraged his officers to take part in the fundraising event each November since.
“I just like what they’re doing there,” he said, “helping injured vets and their families, and it’s a good way to give the guys a break from shaving for a month.”
Department policy does not allow for any facial hair beyond a neatly trimmed mustache.
Joining the chief in fund-raising support and facial hair growth this month are Lt. Mark Bickford, sergeants Lester Cleary and Aaron Rivard, Cpl. Steven Hartwell, and officers Davis Guyer and Gerald Schartner Jr.
A department goal of $500 has been set.
Several members of the police department are military veterans, which makes supporting the Home Base No Shave campaign more meaningful.
“It’s kind of dear to my heart due to me being a veteran,” said Bickford, who served in the U.S. Marines between 1985 and 1989. “It’s a great cause to get them the necessary funds to hopefully get help to the people who need it.”
The St. Johnsbury Police Department is among more than 100 police departments across the New England participating in the Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign.
Promotional information about the campaign notes, “The past 18 months have presented our Veterans, Service Members, and their Families with significant challenges. The ongoing pandemic, coupled with the abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, has reopened old wounds for some Veterans and caused many of our warriors and their families to question the value of their service and sacrifice.”
According to the information, more than 20 veterans die each day by suicide. More than 7,000 service members were killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, 1.8 million received permanent disabilities due to their injuries, and 30,000 veterans from the post 9-11 generation have died by suicide.
Since its inception in 2015 by Kurt Power, MBTA Transit/Boston Gang Unit Detective, U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, the Home Base No Shave campaign has raised over $1 million to provide critical mental health and brain injury care to service members and their families.
“The No Shave campaign clearly showcases the commitment of a grateful nation to support and care for our warriors and families affected by the Invisible Wounds of War,” said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (USA ret.) Jack Hammond.
The St. Johnsbury PD is asking community members, business owners and family members to join the cause and donate to their page. To support St. Johnsbury’s No Shave fundraising efforts, go online to: https://because.massgeneral.org/StJohnsburyPD21.
